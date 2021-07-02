COVID-19: MP govt eases night curfew by one hour in all urban areas

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday issued an order easing the night curfew timings by an hour in the urban areas of the state, a senior official said.

The night curfew, which was imposed during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 10 pm to 6 am, has now been eased by an hour, from 11 pm to 6 am, the state's additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

The revised order will come into effect immediately in all urban areas of the state, he said.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19 and eight casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,89,887 and the toll to 8,989, the state health department said.

