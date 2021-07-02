27 COVID-19 deaths, 2,453 new positive cases in Assam

Assam reported 27 COVID-19 deaths and 2,453 new cases on Friday, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 5,13,606, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission.

The death toll increased to 4,604 while the number of active cases in the state currently is 23,914.

Four deaths each were reported from Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia while two each were reported from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong.

Barpeta, Charaideo, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Majuli, Nalbari and Udalguri reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.90 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Of the new cases, 312 were reported from Golaghat, 186 from Kamrup Metro, 181 from Lakhimpur and 173 from Sonitpur.

The fresh cases were detected out of 1,53,981 tests conducted Friday with the daily positivity rate at 1.59 per cent while COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far is 1,51,40,437.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 2,902 and the total recoveries so far is 4,83,741 with the recovery rate being 94.19 per cent.

The total beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 74,27,360, of whom 12,74,564 had received both doses.

