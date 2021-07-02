Left Menu

27 COVID-19 deaths, 2,453 new positive cases in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:06 IST
27 COVID-19 deaths, 2,453 new positive cases in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 27 COVID-19 deaths and 2,453 new cases on Friday, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 5,13,606, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission.

The death toll increased to 4,604 while the number of active cases in the state currently is 23,914.

Four deaths each were reported from Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia while two each were reported from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong.

Barpeta, Charaideo, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Majuli, Nalbari and Udalguri reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.90 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Of the new cases, 312 were reported from Golaghat, 186 from Kamrup Metro, 181 from Lakhimpur and 173 from Sonitpur.

The fresh cases were detected out of 1,53,981 tests conducted Friday with the daily positivity rate at 1.59 per cent while COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far is 1,51,40,437.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 2,902 and the total recoveries so far is 4,83,741 with the recovery rate being 94.19 per cent.

The total beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 74,27,360, of whom 12,74,564 had received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021