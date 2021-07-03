Left Menu

U.S. to donate 4 million COVID vaccine doses to Indonesia -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 01:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is donating 4 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, the U.S. national security adviser told Indonesia's foreign minister in a call on Friday.

According to a White House statement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi the doses will be shipped via the COVAX global sharing scheme as soon as possible.

The two officials also discussed U.S. plans to increase assistance for Indonesia’s broader COVID-19 response efforts, the statement said.

