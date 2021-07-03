The highly contagious Delta variant is gaining ground in Italy and now counts for a third of the cases in France, while India's official death toll from the virus topped 400,000, though experts believe the actual number could be a million or higher. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Europe's medicines regulator has approved a scale-up of Johnson & Johnson's plant in Leiden, the Netherlands, that produces the drug substance used in its vaccine. * Ireland has agreed in principle to buy one million vaccines from Romania, just days after Romania agreed to offload over 1 million excess shots to fellow EU member Denmark.

* Slovakia has sold most Sputnik V vaccines back to Russia, as public interest is low after months of government hesitation over using the product that lacks European regulatory approval. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Tokyo Olympics organisers will not insist on allowing spectators "at all costs" amid concerns about a fresh wave of infections three weeks before the event begins. * Newly arrived overseas tourists on Thailand's Phuket were able to roam free without quarantine for the first time in more than a year, as the country launched a special programme for vaccinated visitors to the island.

* Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, and TSMC reached initial agreements to buy 5 million doses each of BioNTech's vaccine, three sources told Reuters. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of an additional batch of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine made at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions. * At least 26,000 out-of-date AstraZeneca shots have been administered in Brazil, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday, citing Health Ministry data.

* Brazil's top prosecutor agreed to request an investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro for dereliction of duty in the process of procuring an Indian vaccine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates banned citizens from travelling to India, Bangladesh and some other countries, state news agency WAM reported. * South Africa registered more than 24,000 cases on Friday, its highest tally of new infections since the pandemic began.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A lack of side effects after receiving an mRNA vaccine does not mean the immune system has failed to respond, and such a type of shot limits rare breakthrough infections, researchers have found.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets rose on Friday as a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report signalled a strong end to the second quarter for the world's largest economy, while U.S. bond prices fell as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's response.

