Left Menu

UK doctors want some COVID-19 measures retained after July 19

The British Medical Association wants people to continue using face masks and called for a renewed focus on ventilating properties after a sharp recent rise in COVID-19 cases, with 27,125 reported on Friday. "This data coupled with some increases in hospitalisation suggests that it would be quite wrong from a public health interest to on July 19 remove all restrictions ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 18:47 IST
UK doctors want some COVID-19 measures retained after July 19
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England should retain some coronavirus measures beyond July 19, when most remaining restrictions are due to be lifted, to help limit the spread of the disease, a doctors' union warned on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last Monday that most restrictions in England will end on July 19, on what has been dubbed "Freedom Day" .

However, on Thursday he said British people may have to continue taking some precautions, without giving details. The British Medical Association wants people to continue using face masks and called for a renewed focus on ventilating properties after a sharp recent rise in COVID-19 cases, with 27,125 reported on Friday.

"This data coupled with some increases in hospitalisation suggests that it would be quite wrong from a public health interest to on July 19 remove all restrictions ... or to give the public the expectation that we will have a pre-COVID society where no one has to take any measures to prevent spread," Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, told Sky News on Saturday. Fully vaccinated people who have been in contact with a coronavirus sufferer will be free within weeks to carry on life as normal with no need to quarantine, The Times reported on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021