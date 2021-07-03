SC dismisses doctor's plea seeking trials of his Ayurveda-based medicine for treating COVID-19

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by a doctor seeking directions to the Centre and the Ministry of Ayush to conduct trials of a medicine which he claims to have developed for treatment of COVID-19.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that directions sought in the petition relate to an issue of policy in the "area of public health".

''The court is not in a position to assess the claim of the petitioner in regard to the efficacy of the Ayurveda-based remedy which he claims to have developed for the treatment of COVID-19. We, therefore, decline to entertain the petition," the bench, also having Justices R S Reddy and S R Bhat, said in its June 28 order.

''The petition is, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.

The plea, filed by a medical practitioner working as consultant (pathology) at a hospital in Ghaziabad, claimed that in July last year he was successful in preparing a potent medicine to completely cure the ill-effects of the coronavirus.

The plea, drawn by advocate Shalabh Gupta, claimed that the medicine prepared by the petitioner has been effective in all the cases dealt with by him and this treatment is very cheap.

The petitioner said he had first tested the efficacy of the medicine on himself and his wife and the results were quite shocking as the disease was completely cured within two-three days. ''Being a doctor, the petitioner himself is aware of the cost of losing even a single human life. The petitioner has tested his medicine on various patients of COVID-19 and has received desired result within a span of just two-three days," the plea said. The plea alleged that the petitioner had contacted various authorities about the medicine developed by him but neither of them has reverted positively nor has they taken his claims seriously.

It said the petitioner had received a reply in March this year in which the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that in case the drug for treatment is a traditional medicine, he is required to contact the Ministry of Ayush.

