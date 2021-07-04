Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh records nearly 98 per cent recovery rate, 14 new cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:19 IST
COVID-19: Ladakh records nearly 98 per cent recovery rate, 14 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

The union territory has registered 202 Covid-related deaths so far with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 144 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said.

Leh district recorded recovery of 16,253 persons out of the total 16,607 Covid patients, while 3,416 people were cured out of the total 3,508 in Kargil district, they said.

Of the new cases, 10 were reported from Leh and four from Kargil.

No death from Covid has been reported in Ladakh for the 14th consecutive day. Eleven patients were discharged in Ladakh on Saturday.The total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 244 including 210 in Leh and 34 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021