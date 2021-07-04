COVID-19: Ladakh records nearly 98 per cent recovery rate, 14 new cases

Ladakh has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

The union territory has registered 202 Covid-related deaths so far with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 144 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said.

Leh district recorded recovery of 16,253 persons out of the total 16,607 Covid patients, while 3,416 people were cured out of the total 3,508 in Kargil district, they said.

Of the new cases, 10 were reported from Leh and four from Kargil.

No death from Covid has been reported in Ladakh for the 14th consecutive day. Eleven patients were discharged in Ladakh on Saturday.The total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 244 including 210 in Leh and 34 in Kargil district.

