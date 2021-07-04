Goa logs 164 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths; 202 recover

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 164 to reach 1,67,436 on Sunday, while the death of four patients took its fatality count to 3,073, a health department official said.

As 202 COVID-19 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals during the day, the state's recovery count rose to 1,62,276. There are 2,087 active infection cases in the coastal state at present, the official said.

''A total of 4,609 tests were conducted on Sunday, which pushed Goa’s overall test count to 9,38,454,” he added.

On Saturday, the state had reported 169 coronavirus positive cases and seven fatalities, while 207 patients had recovered.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,67,436, new cases 164, death toll 3,073, discharged 1,62,276, active cases 2,087, samples tested till date 9,38,454.

