Covid: Over 1.61 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Saturday

Delhi vaccinated 1.61 lakh people against coronavirus on July 3, of which around 40,000 beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the data provided by the city government on Sunday.The city has provided 83.73 lakh vaccine jabs since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:25 IST
The city has provided 83.73 lakh vaccine jabs since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 19 lakh people have received both the doses.

On Saturday, 1,61,901 people were vaccinated in the capital. Of this, 1,21,203 got the first dose of the vaccine, according to the latest vaccination bulletin.

The city had 3.43 lakh vaccine doses left till Sunday morning, which are likely to last just one day.

According to Delhi government estimates, 2.26 lakh people can be vaccinated in a day at 1,374 vaccination centres in the city.

