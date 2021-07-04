Left Menu

99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people

And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines. The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:43 IST
99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

America's top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people.

Dr Anthony Fauci says "it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable." He tells NBC's "Meet the Press" it's frustrating "where you have a formidable enemy" in the coronavirus and "yet we do have a countermeasure that's highly, highly effective. And that's the reason why it's all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn't being completely implemented in this country." Fauci cites the reasons for opposition to the vaccine by some Americans, whether it's "ideological" or whether some "are just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science." He says the country does "have the tools to counter" the pandemic and he's asking people to "put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus." Fauci notes the US is "very fortunate" that it has "enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country. And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines." The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021