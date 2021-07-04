Left Menu

Top foreign stories at 2100 hrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:06 IST
Top foreign stories at 2100 hrs
  • Country:
  • India

FES30 VIRUS-US-SECOND DOSE Nearly 15 million Americans have missed their second COVID vaccine dose: Report Washington: Nearly 15 million people in the US have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, handing an intriguing problem to the authorities amid varying immunisation timelines and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, according to media reports on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021