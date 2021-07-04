Left Menu

French health minister warns of fourth COVID wave

The British example shows that a fourth wave is possible from the end of July," Veran said on Twitter. "We must move even faster (on vaccination). Our country is in a race against time."

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-07-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 23:31 IST
Health Minister Olivier Veran on Sunday urged as many French people as possible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, warning that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the epidemic by the end of the month due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"For five days, (the infection rate) hasn't come down - it's rising again. Because of the Delta variant, which is very contagious. The British example shows that a fourth wave is possible from the end of July," Veran said on Twitter.

"We must move even faster (on vaccination). Our country is in a race against time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

