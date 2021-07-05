Left Menu

Vatican says pope operation over, pontiff doing well

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 03:28 IST
Vatican says pope operation over, pontiff doing well
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis is doing well after intestinal surgery which was done under general aesthesia, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled. He gave no further details about the surgery and did not say how long the pope would remain in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021