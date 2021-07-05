Vatican says pope operation over, pontiff doing well

Pope Francis is doing well after intestinal surgery which was done under general aesthesia, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled. He gave no further details about the surgery and did not say how long the pope would remain in hospital.

