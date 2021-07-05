Left Menu

53 jabbed at SCA's vaccination camp

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 53 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination camp, organised by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), here on Monday.

''The vaccination camp was held today at the stadium by SCA with remarkable support of primary health centre - Sarapdad, Dr. Vaibhavbhai Goriya – taluka health officer, Padadhari, Arogya and Ayush Medical Team,'' the cricket body said in a release issued here.

SCA president Jaydev Shah said their ''highest priority is the health and well-being of all associated with the Association.'' ''We have been encouraging each player, support staff and everyone associated to have vaccinations. We at SCA constantly and proactively encourage the drive of vaccination to fight well against the pandemic,'' he said.

While the Association's secretary Himanshu Shah, on his part, said, ''We sincerely appreciate support of the central and state government, doctors and each vaccination center for their remarkable efforts for the drive of vaccinations.'' PTI NRB ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

