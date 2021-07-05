COVID-19 mobile vaccination drive launched in Gauteng

In an effort to ramp up the province's vaccination programme, the Gauteng Provincial Government and civil society partners will this week launch COVID-19 mobile vaccination drives in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

In a statement, Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said the drive is aimed at assisting all eligible persons for vaccination to get jabs near their places of residence or work.

Masebe said mobile clinics and additional vaccination sites will be used.

Transport will also be provided for those in need. "Pick-up points in different areas have been published. All eligible persons are urged to make use of the opportunities created to get vaccinated," Masebe said.

The provincial government urged people who are 50 years and older to register for their vaccination.

He also assured that all public vaccination sites in Gauteng accept walk-ins of all eligible groups.

"COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe diseases, hospitalisation and death even in the event of a delta variant infection. The Gauteng government would like to remind residents that each vaccination brings us one step closer to a better future and to the things we miss.

"Let us minimise the spread of the disease and flatten the curve through compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions. We call on all Gauteng residents to get vaccinated when their turn comes," Masebe said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)