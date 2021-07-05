Left Menu

UK's Duchess of Cambridge in self-isolation

PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:54 IST
Britain's royal palace says the Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after a contact tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kate had been due to attend events with her husband Prince William on Monday celebrating the 73rd birthday of Britain's National Health Service.

But the couple's Kensington Palace office says the duchess is self-isolating at home after coming into contact last week with someone who subsequently tested positive.

Under current British rules, contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases must quarantine at home for 10 days.

The palace says Kate, who is 39, does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Both Kate and William received first doses of coronavirus vaccine in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

