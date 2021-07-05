Left Menu

COVID vaccination has stopped in most Raj districts due to shortage of doses: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the Centre of not allotting COVID vaccines to the state in sufficient numbers.

He said there are about 70,000 doses left in the state, which will be administered on Monday, and that vaccination has stopped in most districts.

"Vaccination work has stopped in most of the districts today due to lack of vaccines. Rajasthan is not getting vaccines as per its requirement from the central government, due to which the vaccination work has stopped," he said.

Gehlot requested the Centre to provide an adequate number of vaccine doses to the state.

"Vaccine wastage is negative in Rajasthan, but due to lack of vaccines, the public is upset.

''I again request the central government to give a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Rajasthan so that the vaccination work can be completed at the earliest and the danger of the third wave can be eliminated," the CM tweeted.

