Vietnam reports record 1,102 new coronavirus infections
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:44 IST
Vietnam reported 1,102 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a record daily increase in cases.
It was the first time Vietnam has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a single day. (Editing by Martin Petty)
