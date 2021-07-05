Vietnam reports record 1,102 new coronavirus infections

Vietnam reported 1,102 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a record daily increase in cases.

It was the first time Vietnam has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a single day. (Editing by Martin Petty)

