Vietnam receives 500,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses donation from China

Vietnam has received a shipment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by China, the health ministry said on Sunday, as the country is ramping up inoculations to battle against a more widespread outbreak. The country of 98 million also received a batch of nearly one million AstraZenca doses of vaccine donated by the Japanese government on June 16. Vietnam is tackling a more stubborn wave of infections.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 20-06-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vietnam has received a shipment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by China, the health ministry said on Sunday, as the country is ramping up inoculations to battle against a more widespread outbreak. The Southeast Asian nation approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use against COVID-19 in early June.

The vaccines will be used for three groups: Chinese citizens in Vietnam, Vietnamese who have plans to work or study in China, and people who live near the borders with China, the health ministry said in a statement. Vietnam's domestic inoculation program, which started in March, has so far relied heavily on around 4 million shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Nearly 2.4 million people in Vietnam have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 115,315 have been fully vaccinated, according to official data. The country of 98 million also received a batch of nearly one million AstraZeneca doses of vaccine donated by the Japanese government on June 16.

Vietnam is tackling a more stubborn wave of infections. The country's business hub, Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday banned public gatherings of more than three people and imposed lockdown orders on some virus-prone areas. Vietnam's latest outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant, has accounted for about 75% of its overall cases during the pandemic, with 9,849 infections and 31 fatalities since late April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

