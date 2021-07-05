Left Menu

Maha: Hingoli sees 1 COVID-19 case, Osmanabad 91 and Latur 17

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Hingoli in Maharashtra rose by one on Monday to touch 15,951, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 15,545, and the number of deaths in the district so far was 384, leaving it with 22 active cases, the official informed.

The addition to the tally was one on July 1, four on July 2, two on July 3, he said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases rose by 91 in Osmanabad, where 2,211 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 58,699, while the day also saw 42 people getting discharged.

The toll rose by two to touch 559 and the number of active cases stood at 559 as well, he said.

In Latur, the detection of 17 cases took the tally to 90,647, of which 88,072 have recovered and 2,404 have died, leaving the district with 171 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

