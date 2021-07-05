COVID legal restrictions, including for face masks, will end - UK's Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Legal restrictions related to COVID, including the mandatory wearing of face masks and limits on how many people can meet socially, will end in the final stage of lockdown easing in England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Johnson said in a Downing Street news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- British
- COVID
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New data suggests low risk of COVID-19 reinfection in population: Public Health England
Rugby-Tuilagi added to England squad ahead of summer series
Soccer-No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling
Rugby-England's Jones names 36-man squad for summer series
Cycling-Kennys eye Tokyo gold, but British domination unrealistic, says team chief