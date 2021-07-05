Left Menu

COVID legal restrictions, including for face masks, will end - UK's Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:51 IST
  • United Kingdom

Legal restrictions related to COVID, including the mandatory wearing of face masks and limits on how many people can meet socially, will end in the final stage of lockdown easing in England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Johnson said in a Downing Street news conference.

