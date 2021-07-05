Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 319 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 319 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the infection count to 9,96,037 and the toll to 13,457, a health official said.The number of recoveries reached 9,77,360 after 107 people were discharged from hospitals and 336 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 5,220 active cases, the official informed.Raipurs tally rose by 10 to touch 1,57,270, including 3,131 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:09 IST
Chhattisgarh records 319 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 319 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the infection count to 9,96,037 and the toll to 13,457, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,77,360 after 107 people were discharged from hospitals and 336 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 5,220 active cases, the official informed.

''Raipur's tally rose by 10 to touch 1,57,270, including 3,131 deaths. Sukma recorded 47 cases, Bijapur and Janjgir-Champa saw 35 cases each. With 31,557 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,04,50,120,'' the official said.

He said, till Sunday, 1,01,36,466 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the state, with 84,20,556 people getting the first shot and 17,15,910 the second.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,96,037, New cases 319, Deaths 13,457, Recovered 9,77,360, Active cases 5,220, Tests today 31,557, Total tests 1,04,50,120.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021