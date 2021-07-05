Chhattisgarh records 319 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 319 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the infection count to 9,96,037 and the toll to 13,457, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,77,360 after 107 people were discharged from hospitals and 336 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 5,220 active cases, the official informed.

''Raipur's tally rose by 10 to touch 1,57,270, including 3,131 deaths. Sukma recorded 47 cases, Bijapur and Janjgir-Champa saw 35 cases each. With 31,557 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,04,50,120,'' the official said.

He said, till Sunday, 1,01,36,466 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the state, with 84,20,556 people getting the first shot and 17,15,910 the second.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,96,037, New cases 319, Deaths 13,457, Recovered 9,77,360, Active cases 5,220, Tests today 31,557, Total tests 1,04,50,120.

