Maharashtra reports 6,740 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths; 13,027 recover

Maharashtra reported 6,740 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 61,04,917, while the death toll increased to 1,23,136 with the addition of 51 fresh fatalities, a health department official said.

The state reported a sharp drop in both daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 9,336 infections and 123 fatalities.

Advertisement

The official said as many as 13,027 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,61,720.

The state now has 1,16,827 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.02 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, he said.

According to the official, 1,69,517 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (down from 2,22,063 on Sunday), taking their overall count to 4,27,12,460. The official said currently, 6,42,253 people are in home quarantine and 4,233 people in institutional quarantine across the state.

According to the official, Mumbai recorded 486 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,25,161, while the death toll increased to 15,554 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection.

He said 157 new cases were found in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 4,96,213, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,306 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 42, 161, 56, 11 and 14 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases-61,04,917; new cases-6,740; total deaths-1,23,136; recoveries-58,61,720; active cases; 1,16,827; total tests so far 4,27,12,460. PTI KK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)