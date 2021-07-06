Left Menu

Chinese city on Myanmar border reports three more coronavirus cases

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-07-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 05:12 IST
Authorities in China's southwestern province of Yunnan reported three locally transmitted coronavirus cases for July 5, with all cases from the city of Ruili bordering Myanmar, according to Yunnan provincial authorities on Tuesday. Yunnan province had reported three locally transmitted coronavirus cases the previous day as well, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili city without special permission beginning from July 5.

The last outbreak of local cases in China was in the southern Guangdong province in mid-June.

