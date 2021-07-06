Japan says to ship 1.1 mln more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan
Japan will ship about 1.1 million more doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, after previously delivering 1.24 million for free last month.
Motegi told a regularly scheduled news conference that the vaccines would be shipped on Thursday.
