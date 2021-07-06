Russia reports record 737 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported a record 737 deaths from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing the national death toll to 139,316.
The country confirmed 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, including 5,498 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,658,672.
Advertisement
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement