Arunachal reports 426 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Arunachal Pradesh reported 426 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far this month, raising the tally to 37,531, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll in the frontier state climbed to 179 with two more fatalities, he said.

Advertisement

Earlier on May 29, Arunachal Pradesh had recorded the highest ever one-day rise as 497 people tested positive for the virus, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the maximum number of 96 new infections, followed by East Siang (56), West Kameng (44), Upper Subansiri (34), Lohit (32), Lower Dibang Valley (21), Papumpare (17), West Siang (16), Changlang (14) and Siang (13), Jampa said.

The state now has 3,118 active cases, while 34,234 patients have recovered from the disease.

The positivity rate and recovery rate stands at 7.29 per cent and 91.21 per cent, respectively.

Altogether, 7,90,027 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 5,840 since Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter that he received the second dose of Covid vaccine at a primary health centre here on Tuesday.

He also appealed to people of the state to get inoculated as soon as possible.

Khandu was administered the first shot of the vaccine at a hospital in Tawang district on April 20.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 6,49,534 people have been vaccinated thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)