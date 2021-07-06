UP CM visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow's SGPGI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Tuesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow to meet the former CM Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of Critical Care Medicine.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Tuesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow to meet the former CM Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) of Critical Care Medicine. As per a press release, there is a slight improvement in Singh's condition.
"There is a slight improvement in his sensorium today as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when CM enquired about his well-being," the release read. A team of senior doctors is supervising Singh's treatment, and his vital parameters were reported to be under control.
On Sunday evening, Sanjay Gandhi PGI in an official statement informed, "Kalyan Singh had been feeling unwell for almost two weeks. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine." Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dad was my best friend, guide, mentor: Jeev remembers Milkha Singh
Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for his upcoming big project
Can't forget military van coming to a stop and soldiers giving dad the salute: Jeev Milkha Singh
Kiara Advani celebrates 2 years of 'Kabir Singh', reveals June is her lucky month
Yoga's greatness doesn't end with remarks by petty leaders: Vijayvargiya on Abhishek Manu Singhvi's tweet