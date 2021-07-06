Left Menu

Batavia Biosciences works with Swiss start-up on COVID-19 vaccine

Swiss Rockets has won about 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) in public funding for its RocketVax subsidiary to help develop its vaccine candidate in cooperation with Basel University Hospital, the University of Basel and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, the company has said. The Dutch biotechnology contract manufacturer is due to develop the clinical process and deliver the clinical product of RocketVax's vaccine candidate.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:13 IST
Batavia Biosciences works with Swiss start-up on COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Privately held Batavia Biosciences said on Tuesday it is working with Swiss start-up Swiss Rockets AG on an investigational COVID-19 vaccine that both companies hope to begin testing in humans next year. "Batavia will collaborate...to develop a clinical process able to rapidly deliver 1,000 doses of material for clinical trials," Chris Yallop, chief operating officer and founder of Leiden, Netherlands-based Batavia, said in a statement.

"After successful completion, we will continue to scale-up and optimise the process for commercial scale," he added. Swiss Rockets has won about 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) in public funding for its RocketVax subsidiary to help develop its vaccine candidate in cooperation with Basel University Hospital, the University of Basel and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, the company has said.

The Dutch biotechnology contract manufacturer is due to develop the clinical process and deliver the clinical product of RocketVax's vaccine candidate. The Swiss company said further partnerships are planned, to help advance its vaccine candidate quickly. ($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021