Ayurveda practitioners to discuss devplt, adopting uniform treatment protocol for covid-19 in kids

Amid concerns over a prospective third wave of COVID-19, more than 1,000 senior Ayurveda practitioners in the country are set to come together and hold discussions on developing and adopting a uniform treatment protocol for coronavirus cases among children.

The two-day online conference, starting July 11, will be organised by the Kerala-headquartered Vaidyaratnam Group, which has deep roots in Indian Ayurveda, as part of its Founder's Commemoration Day ceremony.

The Vaidyaratnam Groups conference on COVID and post COVID ayurvedic management of pediatric cases comes on the backdrop of growing fears that children may be worst hit by the likely third wave of coronavirus.

The conference will see participation from paediatrics experts from leading institutes like All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, sharing their clinical experience with case studies from the current and previous Covid cycles, a press release said here on Tuesday.

As per the latest studies, the third wave of COVID may affect the age group up to eighteen.

Addressing the issue with an Ayurvedic approach using substantial scientific evidence and guidance from the experts will be the primary focus this year, said Ashtavaidyan Dr E T Neelakandhan Mooss, Director, Vaidyaratnam Group.

''The expected outcome of the seminar is to develop a treatment protocol in the covid management of pediatric cases with an advice from the expert panel and have a scientific approach towards covid and post covid management in adults,'' he said.

Last month, the Ayush ministry released detailed guidelines to deal with COVID cases in children, stressing the need for preventive treatment (Prophylaxes) as the most effective approach to protect children from this deadly virus.

Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of Ayush, will deliver the keynote address, the release said.

