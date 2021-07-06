Goa sees 257 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 230 recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 257 and reached 1,67,823 on Tuesday, while the toll rose by four and the recovery count by 230, an official said.

The state has so far witnessed 3,079 deaths, while 1,62,787 people have been discharged, leaving it with 1,957 active cases, he said.

With 5,330 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 9,47,963, he said.

