Left Menu

Goa sees 257 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 230 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:33 IST
Goa sees 257 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 230 recoveries
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 257 and reached 1,67,823 on Tuesday, while the toll rose by four and the recovery count by 230, an official said.

The state has so far witnessed 3,079 deaths, while 1,62,787 people have been discharged, leaving it with 1,957 active cases, he said.

With 5,330 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 9,47,963, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,67,823, new cases 257, death toll 3079, discharged 162787, active cases 1957, samples tested till date 9,47,963.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021