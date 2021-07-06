Madhya Pradesh sees 27 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 44 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 27 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities, taking the count of infections to 7,90,042 and the death toll to 9,017, the state health department said. With 44 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the tally of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 7,80,578, leaving the state with 447 active cases, the department said.

Indore reported five new cases, taking the caseload to 1,52,889. Bhopal saw nine fresh cases, which raised the tally to 1,23,185, it said. The count of fatalities in Indore and Bhopal remained unchanged at 1,391 and 972, respectively, as no fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours. Indore is now left with 88 active cases and Bhopal 92, the department said.

Of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 43 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it said.

With 72,188 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 1.25 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,90,042, new cases 27, death toll 9,017, recovered 7,80,578, active cases 447, number of tests so far 1,25,12,247.

