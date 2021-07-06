Biden to zero in on Delta variant as U.S. approaches 160 mln COVID-19 vaccinations

Left Menu

A White House official said the country will be "nearing" 160 million people fully vaccinated by the end of the week. "He will speak to the American people about the strong progress that the country has made in recovery because of its robust vaccination campaign, as well as the importance of every eligible American getting vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant continues to grow among unvaccinated people across the country," the official said about Biden's planned remarks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:32 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots to protect themselves from the widely-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday. Biden is scheduled to make remarks on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from his advisers. A White House official said the country will be "nearing" 160 million people fully vaccinated by the end of the week.

"He will speak to the American people about the strong progress that the country has made in recovery because of its robust vaccination campaign, as well as the importance of every eligible American getting vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant continues to grow among unvaccinated people across the country," the official said about Biden's planned remarks. The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people. It has now been found in every U.S. state, health officials have said.

Biden will also discuss how the administration plans to make the vaccine available in more healthcare settings, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

