Central team suggests to Tripura to focus on contact tracing of each COVID-19 case

A Central team on Tuesday suggested to the Tripura government to focus on contact tracing of each COVID-19 positive case and continuation of the vaccination programme to reduce the infection level in the state, official sources said.

The two-member team led by Dr RN Singh arrived here on Monday to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by Tripura so as to strengthen ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any to control COVID-19 cases, the sources said.

The central team held a meeting with the District Magistrate, West Tripura, Debapriya Bardhan, Chief Medical Officer, West Tripura, Dr Debasish Das and senior health department officials.

''In the meeting, the central team asked the district authorities to give more focus on the contact tracing of each Covid positive case. This will curb the fresh infection level automatically. And, we are going to intensify contact tracing as we did during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic'', said Dr Das.

Besides, the experts also exhorted the state authority to ensure continuity in the vaccination drive until next slots come up, he said, adding the Central team appreciated the Covid management of the state.

Earlier, the Central team visited Covid War Room, two vaccination sites and testing facilities to know the ground reality.

When contacted, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Dip Debbarma said the Central team headed by Dr RN Singh has appreciated the state's Covid management after visiting the state's lone Dedicated Covid Hospital housed in GBP Hospital.

The central government recently decided to send multi-disciplinary teams to six states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura to get a first-hand understanding of the COVID challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Meanwhile, Tripura reported 474 new COVID-19 cases and four fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

The four COVID-19 deaths pushed the death toll to 698.

The state now has 3,480 active COVID-19 cases.

Tripura's COVID-19 positivity rate now is 5.67 per cent, while the recovery rate is 93.85 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.03 per cent.

