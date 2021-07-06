Left Menu

Rugby-Lions tour match on Saturday off because of COVID-19 outbreak in opponents' camp

The touring British & Irish Lions have had Saturday's third tour game against the Bulls in Pretoria called off after several positive COVID-19 cases in ranks of the South African team, a statement said on Tuesday. The Lions' second tour match against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday, however, is still going ahead.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:31 IST
The touring British & Irish Lions have had Saturday's third tour game against the Bulls in Pretoria called off after several positive COVID-19 cases in ranks of the South African team, a statement said on Tuesday. It is also likely that South Africa's warm-up test against Georgia, to be played in Johannesburg on Friday, will be called off after positive test results in the both camps, as a third wave of coronavirus cases engulfs the country.

"The Lions' match against the Bulls on Saturday has been postponed with a view to rescheduling or to accommodate an alternative opponent, while the Springboks' second Test against Georgia on Friday is also being reviewed," said a statement. The Lions' second tour match against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday, however, is still going ahead. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

