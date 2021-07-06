Rugby-Lions tour match on Saturday off because of COVID-19 outbreak in opponents' camp
The touring British & Irish Lions have had Saturday's third tour game against the Bulls in Pretoria called off after several positive COVID-19 cases in ranks of the South African team, a statement said on Tuesday. The Lions' second tour match against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday, however, is still going ahead.
- Country:
- South Africa
The touring British & Irish Lions have had Saturday's third tour game against the Bulls in Pretoria called off after several positive COVID-19 cases in ranks of the South African team, a statement said on Tuesday. It is also likely that South Africa's warm-up test against Georgia, to be played in Johannesburg on Friday, will be called off after positive test results in the both camps, as a third wave of coronavirus cases engulfs the country.
"The Lions' match against the Bulls on Saturday has been postponed with a view to rescheduling or to accommodate an alternative opponent, while the Springboks' second Test against Georgia on Friday is also being reviewed," said a statement. The Lions' second tour match against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday, however, is still going ahead. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christian
- Lions
- Sharks
- South African
- South Africa's
- Pretoria
- Johannesburg
- Bulls
- Georgia
ALSO READ
South Africans urged to do more to limit impact of COVID-19
Eight killed in shooting in South Africa's Cape Town
South African doctors raising funds to help reconstruct face of young boy savaged by hyena
South Africa's Eskom to pay disputed wage rise in union stand-off
FACTBOX-South Africa's divisive ex-president Zuma's many scandals