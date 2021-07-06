New COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 in West Bengal

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal continued to improve on Tuesday as it recorded below 1,000 new cases for the second day on the trot, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 962 fresh cases were reported during the day raising the tally to 1,507,241.

Advertisement

The state now has 17,275 active cases and 14,72,132 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,620 since Monday, it said.

The death toll climbed to 17,834 with 17 more fatalities.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has declined to 2.08 per cent, and the discharge rate of patients has climbed to 97.67 per cent.

A total of 1,45,16,751 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 46,279 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,38,038 people have been inoculated in the state on Tuesday, a health department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)