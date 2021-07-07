FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* India's deaths relative to infections hit a record high in June after cases peaked in early May, an analysis of government data shows, amid pressure on authorities to accurately report deaths from a second wave of the virus.
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters 160 million Americans would be fully vaccinated by the end of this week, while the COVAX global vaccine-sharing initiative's managing director said the facility expects to have 1.9 billion doses by year-end. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Greece reported a jump in daily infections and outlined plans to reimpose curbs on entertainment, after many weeks of declining case numbers that prompted authorities to lift most restrictions. * Russia reported a record 737 deaths from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours as the country stepped up efforts to vaccinate its population of more than 144 million people.
* Germany should lift all remaining coronavirus-linked social and economic curbs as soon as everyone has been offered a vaccine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was quoted as saying, suggesting that point should be reached next month. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Struggling to contain an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, Fiji reported a record 636 infections and six deaths, with the mortuary at Pacific island's main hospital already filled to capacity. * India's deaths relative to infections hit a record high in June after cases peaked in early May, an analysis of government data shows, amid pressure on authorities to accurately report deaths from a second wave of the virus.
* Japan is also likely to extend a quasi state-of-emergency for the greater Tokyo area by a month, and some Olympics events including the opening ceremony may be held without spectators, Kyodo News reported.
AMERICAS * COVAX is aiming to overcome roadblocks to the shipment of vaccines to Venezuela "as soon as possible," a spokesman for the GAVI alliance said.
* The Biden administration will send 1.5 million Moderna vaccines to Guatemala and 2 million to Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. * Pfizer will reduce deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico for two weeks due to renovations at a U.S. plant in the United States, Mexican deputy health minister said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia will buy 3.5 million doses of vaccine directly from Johnson & Johnson, amid sharp criticism of the government for the slow pace of its vaccination campaign.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Privately held Batavia Biosciences said it is working with Swiss start-up Swiss Rockets AG on an investigational COVID-19 vaccine that both companies hope to begin testing in humans next year.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock prices fell sharply Tuesday - after some indexes briefly touched new highs - as tumbling bond yields, lower crude prices, China's latest tech crackdown and expectations of a hawkish Fed report on Wednesday waved red flags at investors.
* U.S. services industry activity grew at a moderate pace in June, likely restrained by labor and raw material shortages. * The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell by 3% to 221,088 over the last seven days, the slowest weekly decline since the economy began to reopen in April, data showed.
