Mexico adds nearly 8,000 COVID-19 cases, highest daily jump since February

Mexican health authorities reported on Tuesday the biggest jump in new daily coronavirus infections since late February, signs of a surging pandemic amid a slow vaccination rollout.

The health ministry reported 7,989 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 269 more fatalities, bringing the overall total to 2,549,862 infections and 233,958 deaths. The number of new infections on Tuesday marks the highest level of the daily count since February 26, the data showed.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

