Malaysia's Top Glove suspends Selangor operations over enhanced lockdown

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd has suspended operations of its factories in the state of Selangor due to a two-week enhanced lockdown in the country, the firm said on Wednesday. "The company looks forward to safely resuming operations at the appropriate time," Top Glove said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:58 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd has suspended operations of its factories in the state of Selangor due to a two-week enhanced lockdown in the country, the firm said on Wednesday. "Top Glove wishes to inform that its medical glove factories in Klang will not be operating temporarily, in compliance with the EMCO (Enhanced Movement Control Order) directive," Top Glove said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The world's largest maker of medical gloves said it was awaiting clarification from the authorities. More than half of Top Glove's factories are located in Klang in Selangor.

Malaysia last week imposed tighter restrictions on movement, businesses, and factories in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighboring Selangor state until July 16 to combat a surge in new coronavirus infections. "The company looks forward to safely resuming operations at the appropriate time," Top Glove said.

