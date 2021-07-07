Left Menu

Singapore to ease more coronavirus curbs from Monday

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:23 IST
Singapore will further loosen coronavirus restrictions from next week, including allowing up to five people to dine at restaurants, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

Restrictions will further ease around the end of July when at least half of the population are expected to be fully inoculated. That will include more liberal social measures for those vaccinated, like gatherings of up to eight people, the ministry said.

