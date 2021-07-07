COVID Delta variant represents around 40% of French cases -government
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST
The highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus now represents around 40 percent of France's COVID cases, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday. He also said that there is now a risk that a fourth wave of the epidemic might come quickly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
