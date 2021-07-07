COVID Delta variant represents around 40% of French cases -government
Attal said COVID infection rates were spiking higher in 11 metropolitan regions in France, notably in Paris. Attal added the government will hold a cabinet meeting next Monday to discuss the COVID situation, and that the government was considering all possible scenarios on how to deal with a resurgence in infections.
The highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus now represents around 40 percent of France's COVID cases, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday, who also warned a fourth wave of the epidemic might hit France soon. Attal said COVID infection rates were spiking higher in 11 metropolitan regions in France, notably in Paris.
Attal added the government will hold a cabinet meeting next Monday to discuss the COVID situation, and that the government was considering all possible scenarios on how to deal with a resurgence in infections. He reiterated that new measures could include possible compulsory vaccination for health workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
L'Oréal Paris Champions The Role Of Women In Cinema With The Launch Of Its Inaugural Lights On Women Award, Recognizing A Promising Female Filmmaker
France's Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing trial
France's showdown against Portugal at Euro 2020 lacks punch
France strives for global green leadership with climate disclosure rules
Maha: Zilla Parishad teacher conducts free online classes for poor kids