Tokyo governor to work for safe Olympics even under emergency
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday she would continue to prepare for a safe Olympic Games even if the host city was placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency.
Koike told reporters that the central government would take steps on Thursday to strengthen coronavirus restrictions on Tokyo.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympic Games
- Yuriko Koike
- Tokyo
Advertisement