Left Menu

UK relaxes trucking rules to ease shortage of drivers

Britain's government said on Wednesday it would relax rules this month for how long truck drivers can work, as a temporary fix for a severe shortage of qualified heavy goods vehicle (HGV) operators as the economy reopens from its coronavirus lockdowns.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:55 IST
UK relaxes trucking rules to ease shortage of drivers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government said on Wednesday it would relax rules this month for how long truck drivers can work, as a temporary fix for a severe shortage of qualified heavy goods vehicle (HGV) operators as the economy reopens from its coronavirus lockdowns. "We're aware of a shortage of HGV drivers, so I'm announcing a temp extension of drivers' hours' rules from Mon. 12 July, giving flexibility to drivers & operators to make slightly longer journeys," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

"We've ramped up the number of driving tests available & will consider other measures," he said on Twitter. Premier Foods, one of Britain's biggest food companies, last week called on the government to consider using the army to distribute goods.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted many foreign workers to return home during the lockdown, and new immigration controls after Brexit have led to staff shortages in logistics and other sectors such as construction and hospitality. Industry leaders have warned Britain could face gaps on supermarket shelves this summer and a collapse of supply chains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021