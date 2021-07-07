Left Menu

No new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for second time in July

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:37 IST
No new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for second time in July
  • Country:
  • India

For the second time this month, Mumbai's Dharavi area did not report a single new case of COVID-19, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Wednesday.

The slum-dominated locality has recorded 6,905 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 6,525 patients have recovered from the infection and 21 are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The locality had not reported a single new infection on July 4, while no fresh daily additions were seen on June 14 and 15 as well, after a gap of four months, he said.

Dharavi had become a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April, when it had reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021