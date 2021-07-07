All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of ports to provide better facilities to the people living in the surrounding areas and all ports are making their contributions in the fight against COVID-19 through their CSR activities.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating a medical oxygen generator unit with copper piping network at the state government hospital, Rambaug in Kutch.

Deendayal Port has installed the facility at a cost of around Rs 50 lakhs to cater the treatment of patients at the hospital, according to an official statement.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said the plant will ensure expeditious oxygen refilling for smooth and continuous oxygen supply to all the beds and wards in the hospital.

The minister congratulated the port team and all stakeholders for installing the second oxygen plan within a month.

Mandaviya said all ports are contributing in the fight against COVID through their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities and that it is the responsibility of ports to provide better facilities to the people living in the surrounding areas, according to the statement.

The installed oxygen generator unit at the government hospital, Rambaug, has a capacity of 20,000 liters/hour at 5-6 bar pressure, which can be utilised for treatment of COVID patients as well as other patients in the locality.

