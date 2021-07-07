COVID-19: 2,743 new cases, 75 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 2,743 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,62,338 and toll to 35,601, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 3,081 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,87,111.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Urban reported 611 new cases rpt new cases, as the city saw 693 discharges and 12 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 39,603.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.73 per cent.

Besides Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest of 14 deaths, Ballari (7) and Dharwad (6).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 304, Mysuru 248, Hassan 220, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported a total of 12,17,507 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,68,794 and Tumakuru 1,15,828.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,87,666, followed by Mysuru 1,62,929 and Tumakuru 1,13,423.

Cumulatively, 3,53,18,762 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,66,631 were tested on Wednesday alone.

PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)