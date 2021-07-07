Bengal reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 15,08,233 on Wednesday as 982 more people tested positive for the infection while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 17,850, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

As many as 1,586 more people have been cured of the disease during the day, taking the recovery rate among coronavirus patients to 97.71 per cent.

The state now has 16,655 active cases, while 14,73,718 people have recovered from the disease to date.

Since Tuesday, 47,189 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, 1,56,346 people were inoculated during the day in the state, a health department official said.

