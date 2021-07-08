Left Menu

Mexico registers more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases amid new surge

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 01:20 IST
Mexico registers more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases amid new surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mexico reported 8,507 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as case numbers rose amid signs of a surging pandemic and a slow vaccination rollout in the country.

The daily jump in cases marks the highest level of infections since Feb. 24, according to official data, and follows nearly 8,000 additional COVID-19 infections posted by the Health Ministry on Tuesday. The ministry on Wednesday also confirmed 234 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico's total since last year to 2,558,369 infections and 234,192 deaths, according to the data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

