Brazil registers 54,022 new cases of coronavirus and 1,648 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 54,022 new COVID-19 cases and 1,648 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 18.9 million cases and 528,540 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

