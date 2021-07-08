Brazil registers 54,022 new cases of coronavirus and 1,648 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:52 IST
Brazil registered 54,022 new COVID-19 cases and 1,648 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 18.9 million cases and 528,540 deaths.
